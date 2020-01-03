Brokerages Set Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Target Price at $15.00

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $752.06 million, a PE ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Navigator will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,694,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 82,430 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 699,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 167,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

