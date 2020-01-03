Brokerages Set Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) Price Target at GBX 215.40

Shares of Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 215.40 ($2.83).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Newriver Reit alerts:

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.61) on Tuesday. Newriver Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 195.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Newriver Reit’s payout ratio is -1.10%.

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.