Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Target Price at $88.50

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

NYSE:RHP opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after buying an additional 793,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,331,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,454,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,099,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.