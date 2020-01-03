Brokerages Set Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Target Price at $40.29

Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,258. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrea Lee Bloomquist sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,253,070.00. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,533 shares of company stock worth $2,808,173. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

