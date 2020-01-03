Brokerages Set Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Target Price at $86.25

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

STMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,911,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $28,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $15,353,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 197,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 380.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 165,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $207.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.