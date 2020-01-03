Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) PT at $121.38

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Charter Equity cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

