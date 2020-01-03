Brokerages Set Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.27. 43,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,590. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,518,000 after buying an additional 122,093 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

