Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) PT at $19.50

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VOD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 32,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

