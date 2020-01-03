Brokerages Set Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Price Target at €74.07

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.07 ($86.13).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCH shares. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock traded down €1.52 ($1.77) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €66.82 ($77.70). 61,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.03. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 52-week high of €97.92 ($113.86).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.