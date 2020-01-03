Brokers Offer Predictions for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf alerts:

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.01 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Beacon Securities cut Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. AltaCorp Capital cut Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a 52 week low of C$6.05 and a 52 week high of C$6.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.39.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.