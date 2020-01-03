Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) Receives Average Rating of “” from Analysts

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of INF opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

In other news, insider Byass Adrian 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. 5.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 31,254 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 323.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 15.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

