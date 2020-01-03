Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BPY. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,328,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 714,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,635 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 641,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 300,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,196,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,585,000 after acquiring an additional 100,478 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

