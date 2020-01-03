Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cadiz an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDZI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,059. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 9.8% during the second quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 291,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 155,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cadiz by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

