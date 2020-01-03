Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $284.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.