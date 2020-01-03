Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSIQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,736. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $703,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at $298,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,363 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 31.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,213 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.