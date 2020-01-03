Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.63

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 12613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNNE. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.18. Cannae had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $275,300.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,030 shares of company stock valued at $572,089 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cannae in the third quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cannae in the third quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cannae by 60.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cannae in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter worth $95,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

