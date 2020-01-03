Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Boosts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. 1,220,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,102. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 8,750 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $309,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $330,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

