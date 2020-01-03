Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 1,107 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,371 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,893,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.51.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.56. 1,067,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,955 shares of company stock worth $2,698,268. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

