Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $15.25 Million Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Fortive makes up about 2.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,040,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fortive by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 701,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 112,327 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,317,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price target on Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

