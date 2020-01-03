Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $18.15 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,664 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.70. 2,021,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,507 shares of company stock worth $9,165,172 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

