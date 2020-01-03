Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $18.75 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,270. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $257.89 and a twelve month high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

