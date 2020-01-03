Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,022,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $216.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

