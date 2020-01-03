Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $25.61 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 3.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 48.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,809,410. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $155.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.27. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

