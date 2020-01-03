Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 1,810 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $665,498,000 after purchasing an additional 785,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.86. 184,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,281,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

