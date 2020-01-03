Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,721,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,166,000 after purchasing an additional 414,094 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 851,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 178,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $54.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

