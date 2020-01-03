Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Illumina by 296.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.70. The company had a trading volume of 334,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,442. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.57.

In other news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,095 shares of company stock worth $2,234,063. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.