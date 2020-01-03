Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

CPLP stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $244.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 432.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 386.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 192,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 1,045.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 99,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 718,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 42,138 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

