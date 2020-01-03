Capitalg Lp Sells 555,822 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $27,841,123.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Capitalg Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84.

On Monday, December 9th, Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $7,291,659.41.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,367.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,331.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,227.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $921.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,014.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1,368.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.