Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $50.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSII. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $3,866,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 2,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,054. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4,761.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

