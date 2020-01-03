Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4,856.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth about $227,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

