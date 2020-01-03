Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $26.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth $268,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

