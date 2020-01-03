CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.17 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $5.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KMX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

KMX opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $100.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 466.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 5,505.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

