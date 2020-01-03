Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.55

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and traded as high as $17.03. Carsales.Com shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 667,599 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$16.59 and a 200 day moving average of A$15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34.

Carsales.Com Company Profile (ASX:CAR)

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

