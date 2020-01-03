Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services and others; personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders and others. Carter Bank & Trust is based in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

CARE opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the third quarter worth about $176,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

