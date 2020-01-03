Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $84.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 2.14. Carvana has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $99.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,066,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,859,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,576,000 after purchasing an additional 846,994 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,209,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,709,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 584,622 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

