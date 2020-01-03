Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $386.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. O’keeffe bought 10,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 553,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $661,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

