Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE opened at $10.14 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

