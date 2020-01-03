Centurion Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Centurion has a market cap of $5,649.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Centurion

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

