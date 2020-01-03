Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Michael A. Bless Sells 25,000 Shares

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $668.01 million, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.98. Century Aluminum Co has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Century Aluminum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Century Aluminum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.