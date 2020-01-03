Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CERS. BTIG Research raised shares of Cerus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

CERS stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cerus has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cerus’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

