CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.26

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$22.26 and last traded at C$22.23, with a volume of 149528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.00.

CIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$527.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Pauli sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.77, for a total value of C$90,672.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,973,500. Also, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.72, for a total transaction of C$51,835.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$438,126.06. Insiders sold a total of 37,421 shares of company stock valued at $806,418 over the last quarter.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.