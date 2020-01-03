Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.96. Cintas reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.18.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $270.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cintas has a 52-week low of $164.50 and a 52-week high of $277.85.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

