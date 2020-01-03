Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.2% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 31,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 109,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $81.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

