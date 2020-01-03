Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.51

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $8.58. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 8,866,634 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

