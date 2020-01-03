Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang Sells 534 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.40. 2,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 104.73, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 406.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.