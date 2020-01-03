Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (NYSE:RFI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.79

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and traded as low as $14.36. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 70,086 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the third quarter worth about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 210.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

