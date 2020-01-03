Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD)’s share price rose 17.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, approximately 139,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 80,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

