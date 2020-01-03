Comparing HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Infinite Group (NYSE:IMCI)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get HUYA alerts:

This table compares HUYA and Infinite Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $678.27 million 6.27 -$281.83 million $0.10 194.90 Infinite Group $6.37 million 0.23 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUYA.

Risk & Volatility

HUYA has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HUYA and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 0 10 0 3.00 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HUYA currently has a consensus target price of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.79%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 5.50% 5.88% 4.59% Infinite Group 0.82% -1.42% 8.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HUYA beats Infinite Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.