Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.69% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 221,512 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heek Christi Van purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

