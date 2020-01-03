Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Analysts

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBPX. Barclays lowered Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $364,127.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,530. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Continental Building Products by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,679,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 163,909 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Continental Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Building Products by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 891,598 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 157,311 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,015,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Continental Building Products has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

